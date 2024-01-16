PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As an ice storm makes its way through western Oregon and southwest Washington, airlines at the Portland International Airport have braced for a day of minimal travel.

According to FlightAware, the airport has cited 36 delays and 69 cancellations as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. So far there are four delays and 28 cancellations on Wednesday, though that number may change as the storm progresses.

Southwest Airlines takes the lead in total canceled flights, racking up 21 flights heading into and out of Portland. Meanwhile, the airline with the highest number of delayed flights is Alaska Air with seven total.

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes — operated exclusively by Alaska and United — after a door plug ejected from Flight 1282 minutes after takeoff from PDX on Jan. 5.

All Boeing 737 Max 9 planes remain grounded as Boeing works to develop a thorough inspection process for the controversial aircraft.

