PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The unveiling of Portland International Airport’s makeover is 10 months away, but after so much time behind the curtain, travelers may be wondering: What’s going on behind that construction wall?

The Port of Portland released a sneak peek of the main terminal’s update, which they expect will open to the public in May 2024. They say the terminal will feature a “brighter, more open, and spacious check-in, garden, and post-security shopping areas.”

The airport installed a new 9-acre wooden roof last year and has recently focused on building out the interior, which will feature new security checkpoints, a public seating area, and new dining and shopping areas.

They’ve also installed a glass wall and shared that “you can already see lots of great views and light coming through the skylights out there.”

To get a full view of the scope of change awaiting your days of travel at PDX, take a whirl on their 360 tour via the PDXNext website.

