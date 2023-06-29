Airport staff in cities such as Dallas, Chicago and Miami have held their own rallies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While U.S. travelers face congested airports due to weather conditions, canceled flights and an influx of holiday getaways, airport staff nationwide are rallying in favor of improved working conditions.

Service Employees International Union Local 49, a union that represents thousands of employees based in Oregon and Southwest Washington, said that Portland International Airport workers gathered at the travel hub on Wednesday to make their voices heard.

According to the union, the demonstration started outside of the airport terminal before workers moved inside for a sit-in. The sit-in protest was held in solidarity with the staff members who were prohibited from sitting in the ticket counter area.

“PDX workers are fighting for good jobs in two ways – union members are preparing to enter negotiations with union-represented employers, with a focus on affordable healthcare, while non-union employees of Bags, Inc. are calling for the company to agree to a fair process for workers to choose their union,” a SEIU Local 49 spokesperson added.

In December 2022, PDX employees also participated in a nationwide day of action to encourage the passing of the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act — a measure that could ensure better wages, benefits and health care for the group.

Workers are also hoping to see improvements in the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization of 2023.

The Port of Portland recognized the latest day of action as an opportunity for American airport service workers to rally for the rights that are most important to their community.

“At PDX, we value our airport employee community and we’re proud of the work we have been doing to set policies for increased wages and paid time off for airport service workers,” a company spokesperson said.

Airport staff in cities such as Dallas, Chicago and Miami have held their own rallies as well.