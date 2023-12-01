PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents of the “Christmas Street” just announced the schedule for 2023’s Lights on Peacock Lane Event.

The display is celebrating its 100th year as an iconic Portland holiday event.

The residents say that the pedestrian-only lights will return from December 15-17, 6 p.m.-11 p.m., in which the lane will be closed to vehicle traffic. But vehicles will be permitted on the lane from December 18-31. Visitors are encouraged to plan accordingly, due to forecasted heavy traffic on the lane.

For those who wish to avoid traffic and not view the lights by car, TriMet has two stops located near Peacock Lane, serving bus lines 15 and 75.

There will also be a hot cocoa booth during the light display, providing both free hot cocoa and cider, open December 15-24, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.