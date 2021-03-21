Pearl is doing just fine despite COVID, vandalism, business owners say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite the narrative that the Pearl District in Portland has been wrought with violence and vandalism, some business owners say that they are actually thriving.

Erin Leiker, manager of Basics Market Lovejoy said the business is doing exceptionally well, and that she’s seen a lot of support from the community with the return of warmer weather.

“I feel like the Lovejoy community is coming back out of the woodwork especially because the weather is a lot nicer,” she said. “I feel of course, our hearts go out to businesses that have been affected negatively from any kind of activities that have been going on. We have not seen any of that in our store which we are really thankful for. But the Lovejoy area, this Pearl community is really vibrant, diverse and everybody is kind of ready for taking their lives back.”

Leiker believes that Basic Market’s product selection is also “in tune with what’s going on in the environment.” adding that it has appealed to customers during the pandemic.

At Firebrand Sports, a fitness studio on 14th Avenue, customers have also been coming back. Still, about a third of customers are still on a suspended membership.

Linsa Stimac, co-owner of Firebrand Sports said she wants folks to know that the Pearl is open for business.

“Not just at Firebrand, but all over the Pearl District,” she said. “I think people just really need to get down here and see that the protests and the vandalism that you hear about isn’t necessarily what’s happening on the ground.”

Stimac added that while it’s true that Firebrand has had its fair share of broken windows and graffiti, the outside perception that the Pearl District is dangerous isn’t necessarily the case.