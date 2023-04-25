PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A person suffered life-threatening injuries when they were struck by a driver less than a half-mile from Parkrose High School Tuesday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Parkrose High School student Bemnet Berhe told KOIN 6 News she has safety concerns about this stretch of road – especially since it’s so close to the high school.

“I don’t think there’s enough signage that there’s a school here. It’s kind of hard to tell until you see hundreds of students are walking during our lunchtime or in the morning,”

Annette Stanhope of the Parkrose Neighborhood Association said the area gets heavy traffic.

“A lot of kids cross through here, people are often in a hurry and don’t pay attention to pedestrians,” she said.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says they have plans for improvements for this stretch of road including improving the signals. However, in a statement to KOIN 6 on Tuesday, PBOT stated they don’t have the funding for that part of the project yet.

“PBOT has not received the funds or begun design on the 122nd Avenue project. As part of our application we proposed improving the signals of NE Skidmore Street and NE Shaver Street, as well protect the bike lanes and improve the transit stops in the area. And we are about to begin design on another federally funded project to add a crossing at NE Beech Street (south of Shaver),” the statement read. “The draft 122nd Avenue Plan also recommends redesigning the NE Sandy/122nd intersection to a more traditional signal-controlled design and adding sidewalks on both sides of the street.”

PBOT explains that intersection redesign will require additional funding because it’s not part of the federally funded project.

“We are looking forward to additional outreach and conversations with the adjacent neighborhoods and community members who travel, live, work, worship, shop, and play along the 122nd corridor to help inform the design and construction,” PBOT concluded.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team is investigating the crash and says the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. The injured pedestrian was taken in an ambulance to a hospital, where they remain in critical condition, according to officials.

