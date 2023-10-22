PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway in the Montavilla neighborhood after a fatal crash took the life of a pedestrian and left the driver critically injured Saturday night, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on October 21, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at East Burnside Street and Northeast 82nd Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they found a pedestrian dead at the scene and a minivan heavily damaged after hitting a utility pole. Portland Fire & Rescue and AMR transported the driver of the minivan to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team is currently investigating. For that duration, East Burnside Street and 82nd Avenue are closed 1 block in each direction, says PPB.

No other information has been released at this time.

If anyone has information about this crash, and has not yet spoken to officers, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.

This is the 53rd traffic-related death this year in Portland, according to PPB.