PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person died Sunday night after police said they were hit on Interstate 5.

Just after 10:40 p.m., Portland police said they responded to Interstate 5 northbound near Northeast Weidler Street, where a vehicle had hit a pedestrian.

When officers arrived they said they found that the pedestrian was dead. The driver remained at the scene.

Interstate 5 was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-187045.