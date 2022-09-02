PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was found dead in the Columbia Slough after being struck by a train in North Portland early Friday morning, fire officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue and the Portland Police Bureau responded to the incident north of Columbia Boulevard just after 6:15 a.m. PF&R said a caller reported seeing the person face down in the slough.

The train operator told officials the person fell into the water after he was hit where the tracks cross the slough.

PF&R told KOIN 6 additional crews are responding to the scene to help pull the body out safely.

This is a developing story.