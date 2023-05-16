The crash was located at Southeast 182nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A pedestrian is dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Southeast Portland Tuesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities say officers responded to the crash around 6:50 p.m. at Southeast 182nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard, where the driver remained and cooperated with the now-pending investigation.

Police have yet to release the identity of the pedestrian and the driver, but PPB told KOIN 6 News that “impairment and speed are not thought to be factors in the crash at this time.”

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information about this incident.