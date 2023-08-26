PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car early Saturday morning in the Cully neighborhood, authorities said.

According to Portland police, officers responded to a crash report at the intersection of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast Lombard Street around 3:30 a.m. and when they arrived they found a woman who had been seriously injured.

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said, they then located the car involved and detained the driver.

During the investigation, officials said that Northeast Lombard Street is closed between Northeast Killingsworth and Northeast 73rd Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.