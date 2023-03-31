PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland’s Hip Chicks Do Wine is hosting its annual Easter candy and wine pairing event over the weekend — featuring five wines with candy and a seasonal sangria.

From a Reese’s Mallow Top with syrah to a Fruity Pebbles white chocolate egg and blush wine paring, the event dives into some of the winery’s 12 blends.

“It can be life-changing,” Hip Chicks Do Wine Co-Owner and Winemaker Renee Neely said of the pairings. “I think it’s just the whole idea that the wine doesn’t overpower the sweetness and sweetness kind of lines up with the acidity in the wine.”

Tickets are available for the event, however Hip Chicks also accepts walk-ins. The Easter candy paring event runs April 1-2 and April 8.

Watch the videos above to learn more.