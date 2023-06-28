PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The world’s largest animal rights organization hosted a “squawking memorial” in honor of the dozens of chickens that died in a Portland truck crash late last week.

On the morning of Friday, June 23, a semi-truck hauling hundreds of chickens rolled over while driving northbound on Interstate 5 near the Terwilliger curves, blocking all but one lane of the highway until around 11:10 a.m.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the truck driver was the only person involved in the crash and was left unharmed. Authorities also said that many chickens survived the crash, but there were still a number of chicken fatalities.

On Tuesday, June 27, PETA held a memorial near Buffalo Wild Wings and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Downtown Portland to honor the dead chickens and to encourage people to go vegan.

The global animal advocacy group drove its “Hell on Wheels” truck, wrapped with photos of live chickens packed into crates on their way to a slaughterhouse, down to Pioneer Courthouse Square at noon.

Additionally, PETA said the vehicle played pre-recorded sounds of chickens crying, as well as a “subliminal message” pushing people to consider a vegan diet.

“Each of these chickens was an individual who died in terror when this truck turned over, crushing them to death and scattering their bodies on the roadside,” Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA’s ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck is an appeal to anyone who eats chicken to remember these birds’ horrific deaths and opt for a kind vegan meal instead.”

PETA ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck (Courtesy PETA)

Rescued chicken Milagros (Courtesy PETA)

With the help of animal activist organization Direct Action Everywhere, PETA says it rescued one of the chickens that survived the semi-truck crash. The chicken has been renamed “Milagros,” or “miracles” in Spanish.

PETA reports that Milagros is now receiving veterinary care at a nearby farmed animal sanctuary.