The animal rights organization said the vehicle was stolen from the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — PETA is offering a cash and plant-based food reward to anyone with details that can help them locate its chicken truck that was stolen Southeast Portland neighborhood.

In late June, a semi-truck transporting hundreds of chickens tipped over while traveling northbound on Interstate 5. While Portland Police said that no drivers were harmed and most of the animals survived, dozens of chickens died in the crash.

To honor the several chickens who lost their lives, PETA drove its ‘Hells on Wheels’ truck around the Buffalo Wild Wings and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers near Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The vehicle, which PETA describes as a 2016 Ford E-350 Super Duty Box Truck, features images of live chickens packed into crates while being hauled to a slaughterhouse. It also plays audio of the birds crying, and a ‘subliminal message’ every 10 seconds to urge people to adopt veganism.

However, the animal advocacy group said the vehicle was stolen from the Brentwood-Darlington area late on Monday, July 3, or early on Tuesday, July 4.

“The ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck encourages people to go vegan by showing them the horrific suffering endured by birds destined for slaughter, and for it to have vanished is extremely upsetting,” PETA Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “If you know who took the truck or where it may be, PETA wants to hear from you so we can get our lifesaving message back on the road.”

The organization is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any tips that would lead to the location of the stolen truck. Additionally, tipsters can receive a one-year supply of vegan chicken.

PETA said the “Hells on Wheels’ truck has Virginia license plate number VHA5528. According to the Portland Police Bureau, it was stolen near Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street.

Anyone with additional information on its whereabouts can email info@peta.org or contact the Portland police about case number 23-175631.