Area firefighters rushed to help those at Ground Zero on September 11, 2001

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a Sunday morning ceremony, Portland Fire & Rescue recognized the bravery and selfless service of area firefighters that rushed to help Ground Zero rescue workers following the 9/11 attacks 21 years ago.

“Firefighters lost their lives on that day from New York and the community around,” said Portland Firefighters Association President Isaac McLennan. “Then a month or more that followed people responded to dig through the pile to try to find anyone trapped that they could save.”

In honor of the victims, PFR hosted a blood drive at Station 1. There is still a nationwide blood shortage and the Red Cross encourages you to donate.