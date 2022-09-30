PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents of a Southwest Portland apartment building were evacuated early Friday morning after a woman living there intentionally ignited a fire outside their door, according to fire investigators.

At around 3:45 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue received multiple reports of a fire at a 5-story apartment building on Southwest Broadway and Southwest Columbia streets.

One caller told officials a woman was outside her apartment burning material. That caller also reported seeing the woman do this once earlier in the day.

Upon arrival, fire crews worked to evacuate residents and headed to the third floor where PF&R said they found light smoke and burned debris.

Fire personnel told Portland police the resident was throwing things out of her window. After officers were unable to make contact with the woman, they and PF&R breached the door.

PF&R said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was placed under police hold, so she could receive a mental health evaluation. Officials are awaiting the woman’s medical evaluation before considering charging her with arson.

PF&R urges anyone that is or knows someone having a mental health crisis to call 503.988.4888.