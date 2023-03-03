PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders who fled Oregon in 2022 were most likely to move to the Phoenix area, an annual migration report published by the moving company Allied Van Lines shows.

Portland was also a popular landing spot for migrating Phoenicians. Out-of-state movers who chose Portland as their next home were most likely to come from the Phoenix area.

Portland’s interstate moving trends in 2022

Moved To Moved From #1 Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona #2 Denver, Colorado Los Angeles, Long Beach, California #3 Boise, Idaho Albuquerque, New Mexico #4 Houston, Texas Chicago, Illinois #5 Los Angeles, Long Beach, California San Diego, California Data from Allied Magnet States Report. (KOIN)

According to the report, people were slightly more likely to move to Oregon than to leave the state in 2022: More than 52% of Oregon’s interstate moves were inbound. The data contradicts a recent report by United Van Lines, which showed that Oregon was the second most popular state in the U.S. for interstate moves in 2022. According to the Allied Van Lines report, Oregon didn’t crack the top 5 most-moved-to states, which it says were Arizona, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

“Data shows fewer people moved in 2022 compared to 2021,” the Allied Van Lines report reads. “In fact, moves plummeted in every state, resulting in a 20% decrease over last year.”

The report cited inflation, falling wages, rising rent prices and increased interest rates as the primary reasons people staying put in 2022.

“Those who could afford to relocate, moved south and settled along the Sunbelt, which offered stronger economic opportunities and a lower cost of living than the West Coast or Northeast,” the report reads.

Phoenix was also a popular landing spot for Eugeneans. According to the report, the Houston, Phoenix, Boston and Chicago areas ranked among the most-moved-to cities for Eugene residents leaving the state.