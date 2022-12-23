PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest’s winter ice storm of 2022 is everything it was forecast to be: Frigid temperatures amid sleet, snow, high winds and a strong likelihood of freezing rain still to come.
The storm cut power to thousands and caused widespread damage to vehicles, homes and public property. It also made for some pretty photos of glazed-over areas.
With so much happening in such a short amount of time, KOIN 6 News has compiled a photo gallery of what this winter storm has brought to the region as of Friday evening.
2022 WINTER STORM PHOTO GALLERY
