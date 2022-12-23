PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest’s winter ice storm of 2022 is everything it was forecast to be: Frigid temperatures amid sleet, snow, high winds and a strong likelihood of freezing rain still to come.

The storm cut power to thousands and caused widespread damage to vehicles, homes and public property. It also made for some pretty photos of glazed-over areas.

With so much happening in such a short amount of time, KOIN 6 News has compiled a photo gallery of what this winter storm has brought to the region as of Friday evening.

2022 WINTER STORM PHOTO GALLERY

    This photo provided by Portland Fire and Rescue shows a tree that fell on top of a home in Portland, Ore., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, because of strong winds ahead of a winter storm. A resident of the home sustained minor injuries, the agency said in a news release. (Chris Starling/Portland Fire & Rescue via AP)
    Driving conditions remain hazardous in the Portland metro area after sleet blanketed the streets Thursday night. Dec. 23, 2022 (KOIN).
    The Portland Japanese Garden was hit by the winter ice storm on Friday, December 23, 2022. (Courtesy of Portland Japanese Garden photos by Caleb Hendrickson)
    One family woke up Friday morning to find a car on its side abandoned in their driveway in Washington County. (WCSO)
    I-84 remains closed between Troutdale and Hood River due to icy conditions. (TripCheck)
    The storm has caused numerous traffic closures along Oregon’s highway system. This traffic camera image shows the I-5 closure north of Eugene, Oregon on Thursday, December 22, 2022. (TripCheck)
    SW Walker Rd. between SW Canyon Rd and SW 103rd Ave. closed Thursday due to at least three downed power lines and fallen trees. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that the motorist in this photo was uninjured. (WSCO)
    Icy conditions made tough work for TVF&R firefighters, who battled a manufacturing warehouse fire on Tualatin-Sherwood Road Friday morning. (TVF&R)
    The Portland Japanese Garden was hit by the winter ice storm on Friday, December 23, 2022. (Courtesy of Portland Japanese Garden photos by Caleb Hendrickson)
  • A forecast of freezing rain shut down the slopes at Mt. Hood Meadows and Ski Bowl Friday. (KOIN water cam at Mt. Hood Meadows)
    A forecast of freezing rain shut down the slopes at Mt. Hood Meadows and Ski Bowl Friday. (KOIN 6 weather camera – Mt. Hood Meadows)
    The Portland Japanese Garden was hit by the winter ice storm on Friday, December 23, 2022. (Courtesy of Portland Japanese Garden photos by Caleb Hendrickson)
    The Portland Japanese Garden was hit by the winter ice storm on Friday, December 23, 2022. (Courtesy of Portland Japanese Garden, photos by Caleb Hendrickson)
    The Portland Japanese Garden was hit by the winter ice storm on Friday, December 23, 2022. (Courtesy of Portland Japanese Garden photos by Caleb Hendrickson)
    A drone shot of Oregon City amid the winter ice storm on Friday, December 23, 2022. (Courtesy of Robbins Drones)
    A tree fell through a Vancouver home on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Vancouver Fire)
    A drone shot of Oregon City amid the winter ice storm on Friday, December 23, 2022. (Courtesy of Robbins Drones)
    A drone shot of Oregon City amid the winter ice storm on Friday, December 23, 2022. (Courtesy of Robbins Drones)
    A drone shot of Oregon City amid the winter ice storm on Friday, December 23, 2022. (Courtesy of Robbins Drones)
    A drone shot of Oregon City amid the winter ice storm on Friday, December 23, 2022. (Courtesy of Robbins Drones)
    An icy shot of Multomah Falls amid the winter storm on Thursday, December 22, 2022. (Courtesy of Oregon State Police)
    A downed tree on an icy road amid the winter storm in Portland, Oregon on Thursday, December 22, 2022. (Courtesy: Oregon Department of Transportation)
    Crews rescued a driver after his semi truck slid off I-5 in Kelso, Washington on Friday, December 23, 2022 amid the icy conditions. (Photo: Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)
    Crews rescued a driver after his semi truck slid off I-5 in Kelso, Washington on Friday, December 23, 2022 amid the icy conditions. (Photo: Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)
    Crews rescued a driver after his semi truck slid off I-5 in Kelso, Washington on Friday, December 23, 2022 amid the icy conditions. (Photo: Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

