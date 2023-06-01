A stolen dump truck crashed into and destroyed several cars in NE Portland on June 1, 2023 (PPB)

Officers said the dump truck had been stolen from a nearby work site

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thieves stole heavy equipment from a job site Thursday morning, then crashed a dump truck into several cars, officials said.

According to Portland police, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m., and found a crashed dump truck and several totaled cars.

Officers said they determined that the dump truck as well as a trailer and excavation equipment had been taken from a nearby work site.

The thieves drove down Northeast Rodney Avenue where police said they hit four vehicles and that two or three of the vehicles were likely totaled.

Any suspects fled the scene before police were called and officials said that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident or with evidence is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 503-823-3333 or email them at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

See photos of the incident below: