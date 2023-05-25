PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large tire fire near the Steel Bridge pulled fire crews into action early Thursday morning, officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue took to Twitter just after 3:00 a.m. to share that a large pile of shredded tires near Peace Memorial Park had caught fire.

The pile was up against several vacant grain silos, authorities said, and there was difficulty reaching the blaze with water due to a lack of hydrants and trains actively running in the area.

According to officials, crews used aerial master streams and a deck gun in an attempt to slow the fire’s growth, but the fire managed to spread inside a cargo container stacked nearby.

Once the fire was pushed down enough, a crew worked their way up the rubber slope to open the container where officials said they extinguished all the internal flames.

Just after 4 a.m., Portland Fire and Rescue said that they were beginning to pare down the scene, only keeping a minimal number of rigs.

Portland Fire and Rescue battled a fire on a large pile of shredded tires near the Steel Bridge on May, 25 2023 (KOIN)

Portland Fire and Rescue battled a fire on a large pile of shredded tires near the Steel Bridge on May, 25 2023 (PF&R)

Portland Fire and Rescue battled a fire on a large pile of shredded tires near the Steel Bridge on May, 25 2023 (PF&R)

Portland Fire and Rescue battled a fire on a large pile of shredded tires near the Steel Bridge on May, 25 2023 (PF&R)

Portland Fire and Rescue battled a fire on a large pile of shredded tires near the Steel Bridge on May, 25 2023 (PF&R)

Portland Fire and Rescue battled a fire on a large pile of shredded tires near the Steel Bridge on May, 25 2023 (PF&R)

Investigators are currently on the scene looking into the cause of the fire.