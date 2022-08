Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (Credit: Stringer photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An explosion early Sunday morning caused large amounts of damage in downtown Portland.

Calls reportedly started coming in at around 3:40 am, Portland Police said.

The explosion caused damage to the food carts as well as many windows in the surrounding area which shattered, littering the streets with glass.

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (Credit: Stringer photo)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (Credit: Stringer photo)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (Credit: Stringer photo)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (Credit: Stringer photo)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (Credit: Stringer photo)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (Credit: Stringer photo)

Scene of an explosion at a food cart pod in downtown Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (Credit: Stringer photo)

No injuries were immediately reported, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.