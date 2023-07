PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of Portlanders gathered at the downtown waterfront to see the Waterfront Blues Festival’s dazzling light show Tuesday night.

In celebration of Fourth of July, the fireworks show lasted approximately 20 minutes and featured music curated by Music Millennium’s Terry Currier.

Miss the show? You can experience the magic in these photos:

KOIN 6 is a proud sponsor of the Waterfront Blues Fest.