PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large tree in Southeast Portland was knocked down by high winds, damaging a house and pinning a resident to their chair on Thursday, officials say.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were first dispatched to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. — however, the responding engine came across a different downed tree while on the way, blocking the crew from going further.

After calling for backup and redirecting the engine, firefighters say they arrived at the home to find the tree blocking the front door. Due to the tree, crews could not enter through the front of the home but ultimately made their way in through the back.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, firefighters then discovered the tree had pinned a resident to their recliner chair.

Thankfully, Responding crews were able to free the person and had them safely removed from the house with minor injuries.

A tree landed on a SE Portland home, trapping a resident inside, Dec. 22, 2022 (PF&R)

A tree landed on a SE Portland home, trapping a resident inside, Dec. 22, 2022 (KOIN)

Crews are still at the scene working to cut away the tree.