TriMet’s Better Red project will reopen the line on Oct. 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In less than a month, the MAX Red Line will once again serve the stations that run from the Gateway Transit Center to PDX following a months-long construction project.

TriMet’s Better Red project to redesign the train’s transit line near PDX airport has reached 100 days of construction and will reopen the line on Oct. 22. – with a second track to boot.

As the final pieces of the project near completion, including the platform’s concrete foundation, crews will connect the platform to the airport terminal within the next few weeks. They will also finish installing another track that will separate inbound and outbound traffic.

According to TriMet, the full Better Red project will reach completion in Summer 2024 with 10 new stations extending west from the Beaverton Transit Center to Fair Complex/Hillsboro Airport.

