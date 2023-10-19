PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a “gourd-geous” day to visit the Oregon Zoo where resident elephants took part in a classic fall tradition on Thursday morning.
The 25th annual “Squishing of the Squash” event provided the zoo’s Asian elephant family with some tasty pumpkin treats.
Check out more in the gallery below:
The tradition began in 1999 when the Hoffman Dairy Garden in Canby donated an 828-pound pumpkin to the zoo.
This year’s pumpkins were donated by Larry Nelson and his daughter Amanda Gilmour.