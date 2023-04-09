The Union Gospel Mission served over 900 meals at their annual Easter brunch (UGM)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 900 meals were served downtown on Sunday at the Union Gospel Mission’s annual Easter Day brunch.

The Union Gospel Mission served meals at 15 NE Third Avenue for people looking to dine in or take food to go. They also prepared 400 Easter baskets for those unable to provide an Easter brunch for their families.

See photos from the brunch below:

If you would like to help the Mission provide meals and food boxes to those in need visit www.ugmportland.org/donate, call 503.274.4483 or mail a check to

3 NW Third Avenue, Portland, OR 97209.