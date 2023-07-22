Many fans gathered in support of Portland Thorns soccer stars Crystal Dunn and Sophia Smith

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday evening, Pioneer Courthouse Square was packed with Portlanders as they cheered on the U.S. Women’s National Team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup opener against Vietnam.

The Sports Bra and Portland Community Football Club hosted the big watch party, which lasted from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Organizers estimated that 2,500 spectators gathered downtown for the event.

Many fans donned USWNT merchandise and Portland Thorns gear in support of soccer stars Crystal Dunn and Sophia Smith, who thrilled audiences as she became the second-youngest team member to score multiple goals in a World Cup game.

Portlanders attended a Women’s World Cup watch party at Pioneer Courthouse Square. (KOIN)

The Sports Bra and Portland Community Football Club hosted a Women’s World Cup watch party at Pioneer Courthouse Square. (KOIN)

Playa Society sells merchandise at the Women’s World Cup watch party at Pioneer Courthouse Square. (KOIN)

Young soccer fan wears USWNT merch at the World Cup watch party at Pioneer Courthouse Square. (KOIN)

The celebration included food from Vietnamese-owned businesses Mama Dut, Matta and HeyDay. (KOIN)

A furry soccer fan attended the Women’s World Cup watch party at Pioneer Courthouse Square. (KOIN)

Nike store in Pioneer Courthouse Square promotes USWNT gear. (KOIN)

Watch party guest Leticia Alvarado told KOIN 6 that she and her partner have attended several Thorns matches, and were excited to see the local talent on the big screen.

“We like watching the Thorns and we’re also gay — and I played soccer in school,” Alvarado said. “We’re here to watch soccer, be part of the community and support our team… It’s cool to see everybody want to do something together.”

The celebration also included a screening of sports film “Bend It Like Beckham” and food from Vietnamese-owned businesses Mama Dut, Matta and HeyDay.

The soccer match ended in a 3-0 victory for USWNT. Click through the photos above to see the turnout for the viewing party.