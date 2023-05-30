The Portland Pickles have teamed up with Nico’s Ice Cream to provide pickle ice cream at Walker Stadium. (Nico’s Ice Cream)

This flavor available at all Pickles home games this season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s a unique new dessert coming to Walker Stadium this summer.

The Portland Pickles are joining forces with Nico’s Ice Cream to make pickle ice cream, the preferred treat of the squad’s mascot, Dillon.

It’s made with pickle brine from The Good Pickle PDX, and topped with a slice of pickle on top. The ice cream will be available for all Pickles home games this season.

The Pickles began their non-league slate Tuesday night. They host Kelowna in their West Coast League opener on Friday at 6:35 p.m.