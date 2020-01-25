Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters announces tour, Moda Center date

The 'This is Not a Drill' tour features Waters performing in the round

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Roger Waters, co-founder of the iconic prog rock ensemble Pink Floyd, is returning to the Rose City on September 21.

The 76-year-old musician’s “This is Not a Drill” tour will have Rogers and his band performing in the round for the first time ever.

“It’ll be a new show,” Waters told Rolling Stone last year. “It will be no-holds-barred. My work is to think.”

Pink Floyd, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, began as a psychedelic blues band in the mid-1960s before evolving into prog-rock titans. The band’s 1973 concept album The Dark Side of the Moon is regarded by rock critics as one of the greatest albums of all-time tallying nearly 50 million copies sold.

Six years after Dark Side of The Moon, the band released The Wall, a rock opera conceived by Waters which went on to sell roughly 25 million copies.

Ticket presales for the Moda Center date start at 10 am on Wednesday, January 29 through Ticketmaster. General tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday, January 31 with the cheapest option starting at $32 before fees.