Santa will flip the switch to turn on 9500 LED lights

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual lighting of the holiday tree in downtown Portland’s Pioneer Square is set for early Friday evening, an event that always brings thousands downtown.

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m with music provided by Thomas Lauderdale, China Forbes and members of Pink Martini with the Grant High School Royal Blues Choir, the Sam Barlow High School Concert Choir and others.

The 75-foot Douglas fir from Stimson Lumber will brighten the square with more than 9500 LED lights.

Santa will also be there — and will flip the switch to turn on the lights.

