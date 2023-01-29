The Starbucks at Pioneer Courthouse Square as seen on Google Street View, January 29, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another Starbucks is in the process of forming a union, this time the location in the heart of downtown Portland.

The Pioneer Courthouse Square Starbucks sent a letter to CEO Howard Schultz on January 17 to announce their intent to unionize.

The letter, provided to KOIN 6 News by Wren Raggio, said this location puts the baristas in closer proximity to “harassment, verbal attacks and threats.” It said Starbucks does not do enough to ensure the safety of its employees.

“We deserve to feel safe and valued at work. We believe that equitable pay, empowered safety practices and consideration for the actual partner experience will lead to a better Starbucks,” the letter stated, signed “in solidarity” by the “card signers of Store #401.”

They want Starbucks corporate leaders to recognize the union in order to be “more adequately represented in this large company.”

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, a Starbucks spokesperson said their belief has been and remains they “are better together as partners, without a union between us.”

But they respect the right of their workers to engage in legal activity “even if a majority of partners in the store do not support the strike, or even Workers United itself.”

To date, about 14 Portland metro Starbucks locations have unionized.