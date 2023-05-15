Firefighters combat solvent pit fire at commercial building on Swan Island on Monday, May 15, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue was called to Swan Island for a second time Monday morning after a solvent pit ignited at a commercial structure.

Shortly after 10:45 a.m., PF&R tweeted that “crews [were] back on Swan Island for a commercial fire” that spread through the roof of a building in the area of North Fathom Street and North Basin Avenue. The fire was ultimately extinguished in the building’s interior.

Even though officials said the fire sprinkler system reduced the flames, photos of the scene show what appears to be part of the roof charred and covered in black soot. A photo from the inside of the structure shows the floor covered in puddles while water drips from the sprinklers.

Firefighters combat solvent pit fire at commercial building on Swan Island on Monday, May 15, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

Sprinklers reduced flames after solvent pit fire at commercial building on Swan Island on Monday, May 15, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

Roof of commercial building on Swan Island charred after solvent pit fire on Monday, May 15, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

The bureau has not said if anyone was injured or what started the fire.

Earlier on Monday morning, crews responded to Swan Island for a water rescue on the Willamette River after a person fell about 100 feet from a boat and injured their head. That person was rushed to a hospital with what PF&R called “significant injuries.”

