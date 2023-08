PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Poland meets Portland quite often at the Portland farmers markets when Dion Baran brings his specialties to the table.

Baran began Taste of Old Poland in 1992 and makes traditional Polish foods — pierogi, kielbasa and other delectable treats. Many are his own recipes handed down from generations in his family.

On Wednesdays, he’s at Shemanski Park, then on Saturdays he’s at the PSU Farmer’s Market.

Elizabeth Dinh filed this report.