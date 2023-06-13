PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect was arrested in North Portland after police said they committed several armed robberies and assaulted several people, hospitalizing one.

A large number of police officers responded to the area Tuesday morning, blocking several roads.

According to Portland police, they committed at least four armed robberies along Interstate Avenue early Tuesday morning.

During one of the robberies, police said that the suspect fired a handgun several times, but no one was injured.

However, in a subsequent robbery, officials said the suspect assaulted several people, resulting in one victim being taken to a local hospital.

A police perimeter was set up in the area and officials said that residents were warned to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect.

Just after 8:40 a.m., police said that the suspect was taken into custody and streets were reopening.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact police at 503-823-3333.

Stay with us as we bring you more information on this developing story.