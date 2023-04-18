PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify and locate the suspect of a shooting last summer.

Around 2:45 p.m. on July 20, 2022, a woman was driving in the area of SE Powell Blvd at SE 131st Avenue when an exchange of gunfire between two people took place. The woman got caught in the crossfire and sustained a significant gunshot wound to her face, police said.

Multiple occupied buildings and vehicles were struck by the gunfire. One of the suspects in the shooting was identified and arrested, but police say they are still attempting to locate the other suspect, who was last seen running through the Glenwood apartments after the shooting

Submit a tip to Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers, which is funded fully by donations, offers rewards up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Anonymous tips can be left at the Crime Stoppers website, find it via the link above.