(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Portland Police Bureau does not suspect foul play in the disappearance of Wilma Acosta, the 28-year-old woman who disappeared from Old Town early Sunday, Nov. 29.

Despite that, Acosta’s family and friends are continuing their efforts to draw public attention to the disappearance in the hope of learning more about what happened to her. They will be handing out fliers in Tom McCall Waterfront Park — where police said she was last seen — on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 17. They were announced on the Searching for Wilma Acosta Facebook page.

“We are still searching the area and asking anyone who knows anything to contact us,” said her mother, who is also named Wilma.

Family members and friends held two public vigils on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15 and 16. The first was near the Dixie Tavern at Northwest Third and Couch, which Wilma left at 2:13 a.m. The second was at the Japanese American Historical Plaza near the seawall along the west bank of the Willamette River, where police said Acosta’s cell phone was found.

In two public statements, police have said Wilma was suicidal and suggested she took her own life.

