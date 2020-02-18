Closings
Clackamas Co. Children's Comm.

Police dog helps uncover nearly $1M of meth

Portland

An officer and his K9 partner Niko seized more than 30 pounds of the drug

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Niko posing in front of recovered drugs (photo credit: Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Narcotics officers for the Portland Police Bureau have seized approximately 33 pounds of methamphetamine thanks to an officer and his K9 partner.

Portland Police officer Chris Devlin and Niko interrupted a large meth distribution operation based in the Portland area. The estimated 300,000 dosage units were valued at more than $750,000, according to police.

The bust resulted in one arrest.

“This case highlights the important work our K9 teams do to increase public safety,” said Assistant Chief Andrew Shearer in a release. “Methamphetamine is a dangerous narcotic that destroys and takes lives. The work of the Narcotics and Organized Crime unit is critical to interdict drugs before they flood our community.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget