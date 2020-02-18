Police dog helps uncover nearly $1M of meth

An officer and his K9 partner Niko seized more than 30 pounds of the drug

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Narcotics officers for the Portland Police Bureau have seized approximately 33 pounds of methamphetamine thanks to an officer and his K9 partner.

Portland Police officer Chris Devlin and Niko interrupted a large meth distribution operation based in the Portland area. The estimated 300,000 dosage units were valued at more than $750,000, according to police.

The bust resulted in one arrest.

“This case highlights the important work our K9 teams do to increase public safety,” said Assistant Chief Andrew Shearer in a release. “Methamphetamine is a dangerous narcotic that destroys and takes lives. The work of the Narcotics and Organized Crime unit is critical to interdict drugs before they flood our community.”

The investigation is still ongoing.