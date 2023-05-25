PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An officer tased a 38-year-old driver that attempted to flee police Thursday morning after he was pulled over for using his cell phone while driving, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers pulled over the man at Southeast 63rd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard and say they discovered that he did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance. Officials say they asked the man to get out of the car but he attempted to flee in the car.

When the man went down a dead-end street, he made a U-turn and “drove at officers head-on,” according to police, who blocked him in. Police say the man “exited the car and confronted officers,” who tased him.

After police brought the man to a hospital, they say they “attempted to obtain blood evidence” and the man tried to escape and fought with two officers in the emergency room.

PPB says the man was booked for eluding police by motor vehicle, DUII, recklessly endangering another and resisting arrest.