Police help person in crisis off St. Johns Bridge

The Portland Police Bureau wants the public to know help is available for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Police helped a person in crisis safely off the St. Johns Bridge in North Portland on Sunday.

According to police, at 7:42 a.m. on May 16, North Precinct officers responded to a person in crisis call on the bridge. With assistance of officers from the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team and in consultation with the Crisis Negotiation Team, the officers were able to assist the person on the bridge come back to where they were safe. The bridge has since reopened to traffic.

“As primary responders to crisis calls, all Portland Police Bureau officers receive basic Crisis Intervention Training as well as annual CIT refresher training. In addition, the Bureau has volunteer officers from a variety of patrol assignments on the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team (ECIT). These officers will be the first responders dispatched by 9-1-1 to crisis calls that are determined to be related to an individual in crisis. ECIT officers receive additional training in order to identify risks during a behavioral crisis, utilize crisis communication techniques to help deescalate a person in crisis, and have knowledge of available community resources,” the Portland Police Bureau said.

The bureau also wants people to know that help is available for community members struggling from a mental health crisis and/or suicidal thoughts. Suicide is preventable.

The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888.

Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare also operates an Urgent Walk-In Clinic at 4212 Southeast Division Street that is open from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., seven days a week. Services are free and available to individuals of all ages.

Lines for Life is also available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Information about the Portland Police

Bureau’s Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) and additional resources can be found by visiting portlandoregon.gov/police/bhu.