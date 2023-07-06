Police have identified the victim that was found dead after an Argay Terrace neighborhood shooting Wednesday morning. (KOIN)

A medical examiner said Ace L. Lewis, 28, died of homicide by gunshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police say they have identified the victim that was found dead after a shooting in the Argay Terrace neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting near 4400 Northeast 131st Place and arrived to find that 28-year-old Ace L. Lewis had died at the scene. A medical examiner determined Lewis died of homicide by gunshot.

The suspect or suspects of the shooting have yet to be identified, but police say the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-9773 or Detective JD McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case number 23-176187.

