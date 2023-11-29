A medical examiner determined that the death of James David Mack was a homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man found dead on a front porch in the Centennial neighborhood Saturday night has been identified by Portland police, investigators say.

James David Mack, 50, was already dead from a gunshot wound when authorities arrived at 3700 SE 154th Ave around 10:15 p.m., police say. A medical examiner determined his death was a homicide.

Authorities say any possible suspects had already left the scene by the time police investigated Southeast 154th Avenue between Powell Boulevard and Francis Street.

The case is still under investigation.

Officials with the Portland Police Bureau ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768 and Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441. Reference Case No. 23-306127.

