PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by Portland police officers responding to a reported robbery near Mall 205 earlier this week.

Thirty-three-year-old Tyrone Lee Johnson II was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon in a confrontation with three Portland police officers, who have since been placed on paid administrative leave, the Portland Police Bureau said on Friday afternoon.

A medical examiner has determined Johnson’s death was caused by gunshot wounds.

Authorities previously said Johnson had an active warrant for his arrest when officers with the East Precinct and members of PPB’s Focused Intervention Team responded to a warrant call to a department store at Mall 205, where officers learned Johnson, who was suspected in a different robbery, was allegedly trying to steal merchandise.

Police say after Johnson ran away in the parking lot, officers confronted him nearby and shots were fired; a firearm was found next to Johnson’s body, police added.

