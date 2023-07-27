PPB: The victim, Seraphin Ibrahim, was a passenger in a car driven by Espoir M. Kaneke

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The person killed in a serious crash that hospitalized two others in Southwest Portland on July 21 has been identified, according to Portland police.

The victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Seraphin Ibrahim, was a passenger in a silver 2011 Toyota Scion TC speeding eastbound on Southwest Barbur Boulevard when it crashed into a silver 2011 Honda Odyssey minivan heading northbound on Southwest 22nd Avenue.

After making impact, officials say the two cars spun into the exterior wall of a bar on the intersection’s northeast corner.

Police responded to the crash just after 1:30 a.m. and found that the three people occupying the Scion — driver Espoir M. Kaneke, 26, and two passengers, including Ibrahim — had been seriously injured. An ambulance took them to a local hospital, where Ibrahim died.

The second passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the minivan remained on scene of the crash, because he did not need medical assistance, authorities said.

Following treatment for his injuries, Kaneke was released from the hospital and arrested by Portland police. He now faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, DUII and reckless driving.

Officials say that “impairment, high speed, and lack of visibility are believed to be factors in the crash.”

The crash remains under investigation, and police encourage anyone with information to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: TIU. Reference case no. 23-191095.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.