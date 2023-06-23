Two people were killed after a car drove off Morrison Bridge on June 4, 2023 (KOIN)

Officials say the car landed on its top on Southeast Water Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Officials have identified the two men killed on June 4 after a car drove off of Morrison Bridge and landed upside down on the street below, according to the Police Police Bureau.

Investigators say the driver involved in the single-vehicle crash was 22-year-old Larry A. Ayala-Valdez of Milwaukie and the passenger was 22-year-old Adrian Gama of Clackamas County.

Around 2:17 a.m., police say the black 2003 Mercedes 500 was headed east on the Morrison Bridge viaduct when it hit a barrier and went over the guardrail. The Mercedes landed on its top on Southeast Water Avenue, below the bridge, killing both men.

Both lanes of the road were closed for several hours for the ensuing police investigation.

Speeding and alcohol use are suspected to be involved in the fatal crash. No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported in connection to the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing, and PPB asks anyone with information about the crash to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-146476.

