PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The woman shot and killed in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Wednesday evening was identified by Portland police on Friday.

Officials say 41-year-old Laura Guerrero-Rafaela of Portland was found at 5500 Southeast 111th Ave, where she died despite life-saving efforts by officers and paramedics.

A medical examiner determined that Guerrero-Rafaela died of homicide by gunshot wounds.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, authorities say, and no arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768 or Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441. Reference case number 23-196128.

