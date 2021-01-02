Police identify deceased driver from Portland’s first fatal crash of 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The occupant killed in a deadly crash in Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood early Friday has been identified by police as 19-year-old Daniel Martinez of Portland.

Portland Police Bureau released the information of Martinez, identified as the driver of the vehicle, Saturday afternoon. Police said the family of the deceased has been notified.

Two passengers, who police are not identifying at this time, were also in the crash, one of whom was seriously injured.

Investigators determined the vehicle was seen driving at a high rate of speed before it crashed into a pole. They don’t believe any other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Portland Police Bureau officers were dispatched to the intersection of SE Division Street and SE 112th Avenue just after 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day following reports of a car crashing into a pole. First responders pronounced one of the vehicle’s occupant dead at the scene in the region’s first fatal crash of the year.

Another passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries while a third occupant suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

The crash came less than 12 hours since the last fatal crash of 2020, which was the 58th traffic-related death that year.