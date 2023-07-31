PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man killed in an Old Town homicide.

According to PPB, 46-year-old Jason M. Calamusa was found dead when officers responded to the scene on Tuesday, July 25 around 11:58 p.m. The incident happened on Northwest Couch Street and Northwest 3rd Street.

Medical examiners later determined that Calamusa died of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762, referencing case number 23-195528.