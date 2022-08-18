Police try to coax a man down from a construction scaffold in Northwest Portland on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who falsely claimed he was wanted for murder was arrested Thursday after police say he was seen smoking a fentanyl pill in Northwest Portland.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Portland police responded to a report of drugs near SW 4th Avenue and SW Washington.

When bike officers tried to stop the man seen smoking, he ran into a parking garage and jumped onto a construction scaffold located nearby. While he was standing on the scaffold, officers say they tried to coax him down by explaining “the drug violation was only a ticket and $100 fine, but he replied ‘I have a murder warrant.'”

The man, who was not immediately named by police, then tossed several pills onto the ground before surrendering to officers.

Police later learned the man did not have a murder warrant, but he was wanted for weapon offenses and had skipped out on his parole for a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

The man admitted he was “‘only kidding'” about the murder warrant.

Police try to coax a man down from a construction scaffold in Northwest Portland on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB)

Portland police recovered suspected fentanyl pills a suspect tossed onto the sidewalk in NW Portland on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB).

PPB arrested him on his warrants and cited him for littering his pills on the sidewalk.