Police: Man seriously injured in Old Town shooting

Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Portland’s Old Town Saturday morning, police said. 

Officers responded to the shooting near Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street shortly before 7:30 a.m. 

At the scene they found a man with serious gunshot injuries. 

An ambulance crew transported the man to a hospital. 

Police said they expect he will survive. 

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating. Police said transit and other traffic in the area will be impacted during the investigation. 

Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact police and reference case number 21-131700. They can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Oregon. 

