PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was found dead inside a vehicle after officers responded to reports of shots fired in Portland’s Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning, Portland Police confirmed to KOIN 6.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officers arrived to the area of North Curtis Avenue and North Bryant Street, which is north of Rosa Parks Way. There, officers and paramedics found a man deceased.

Police said no arrests were made and did not provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0404 and Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508. Reference case number 23-23837.

Homicide detectives remain at the scene and are handling the investigation. The investigation has closed North Curtis Avenue at North Morgan Street and North Saratoga Street, along with North Bryant Street at North Knowles Avenue and North Atlantic Avenue.